Football Frenzy: September 28, 2019

Wilson 54, Arcadia 28

East 48, Athena 6

Yasiir Daniel caught three touchdown passes and Freddie Brock returned a punt for a touchdown as the Eagles soared past another Class A foe.

RJ Haten also returned an interception for a touchdown as the Eagles improve to 3-1. Athena falls to 2-2.

Canandaigua 33, Spencerport 10

Canandaigua overpowered Spencerport in the second half, defeating the Rangers on homecoming. The Braves are now 3-1, and travel to Gates-Chili on Friday evening for another Class A contest.

Aquinas 55, Monroe 12

Aquinas rolled over Monroe on Saturday afternoon, ending Week 4 with a 3-1 record. Tyler Szalkowski was nearly perfect, 17 of 20 passes completed, 270 yards in the air and three passing touchdowns. Aquinas hosts Pittsford on Friday, October 4.

Eastridge 20, Irondequoit 7

LeRoy 14, Avon 13

The rain did not put a damper on one of the most highly anticipated Class C showdowns. The game was fairly even keel, Avon leading 7-6 at the half and into the third quarter. LeRoy pulled off the comeback in the fourth quarter, providing a dramatic ending in a dramatic setting.