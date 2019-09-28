Football Frenzy: September 27, 2019

Webster Schroeder 40, Pittsford 28

McQuaid 28, Rush-Henrietta 7

Andrew Passero rushed for three touchdowns and overcame an early red zone fumble to send the Knights to a 4-0 start.

Patrick Sherron connected on R-H’s lone touchdown with a pass to Raphael Williams in the first quarter.

The Royal Comets drop to 1-3.

Hilton 14, Fairport 3

Hilton’s defense put in perhaps its best half of the season, blanking the Red Raiders over the final two quarters.

The Cadets have been banged up all season, and showed tremendous poise winning on the road with a depleted squad.

Hilton and Fairport now sit even in Class AA at 2-2.

Brighton 21, Olympia/Odyssey 14

Sam Tourangeau scored in the final minute to lift the Barons past the Spartans, six days after being shutout by Canandaigua.

Brennan Clasgens led Brighton’s strong rushing attack with 123 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Both the Barons and Spartans are now 2-2.

Webster Thomas 26, Gates-Chili 13

Webster Thomas struggling so far this season got the breath of fresh air they needed tonight with a win over Gates-Chili. They face another tough test as the Titans host Victor on Friday, October 4 at 7:30 pm.