Football Frenzy: September 20, 2019

Victor 33, Olympia/Odyssey 26

Aquinas 34, Fairport 16

The L’il Irish stormed in front early and never looked back as they continue to look strong following a Week 1 loss.

Aquinas QB Tyler Szalkowski connected with Ulysees Russell and Will Benjamin for passes over 50 yards apiece as the L’il Irish high octane offense took control.

Szalkowski finished 9/15 passing for 182 yards and a touchdown. He also ran in a touchdown in the second quarter. Benjamin rushed for 138 yards and had a 76-yard reception. Russell finished with 3 catches for 102 yards.

McQuaid 39, Hilton 14

McQuaid led Hilton 39-0 at halftime, and the Cadets could not complete the comeback in the second half of the game. Andrew Passero recorded 68-yard, 21-yard, and 72-yard touchdown runs for the Knights. McQuaid begins the season 3-0, and will look to continue their undefeated streak against Rush-Henrietta on September 27 at 7 p.m.

Wilson 42, Irondequoit 3

The Wildcats beat down the Eagles during Irondequoit’s homecoming game. Jahkier Moore made moves for Wilson. The senior running back had 10 carries for 137 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. He also recorded a two point conversion run.

Greece Athena 25, Brockport 9

Greece Athena pulled out all of the stops in the second half to put Brockport 0-4 on the season. Athena improves to 3-1 after the Trojans’ first road game.

Eastridge 35, Newark 14

Eastridge improves to 4-0 after defeating Newark 35-14.