Football Frenzy: September 13, 2019

East 34, Irondequoit 14
Seven McGee sat on the sidelines as his team cruised passed Irondequoit 34-14. QB Anthony Gilbert was 7-for-12, 95 yards passing, and recorded three rushing touchdowns. The end of the game was marred by numerous fights.
Schroeder 28, Hilton 13
Schroeder defeated Hilton 28-13 after ending the first half tied at 7. Warriors QB Travis Dear went 13-for-20, 184 yards passing, recorded twp passing touchdowns and one interception.
Brighton 29, Gates-Chili 0
Brighton spoiled Sparty Party winning 29-0 at Gates-Chili as they christened their new stadium on Friday night.
Sam Tourangeau led the Barons with 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He also intercepted a pass in the first half. Elijah Lamonaco also racked up a 57-yard touchdown run.
The Barons (1-1) travel to Canandaigua next Saturday while Gates-Chili (1-1) hosts Spencerport on Friday.
Eastridge 42, Brockport 21
The Lancers jumped out early and never looked back in a 21-point win over the Blue Devils.
Ruben Torres racked up two touchdowns on the ground and quarterback Sher’Ron Davis threw for 79 yards and rushed for 72 yards.
Eastridge (2-0) travels to Newark for a game next Friday, while Brockport (0-2) hosts Greece Athena that same night.
Wayne 27, Pal-Mac 0
Wayne shut out Pal-Mac 27-0. The Eagles ended the game with a fake field goal. Mason Blankenberg went 6-for-13, 67 yards passing, and recorded two passing touchdowns.