Football Frenzy: September 13, 2019

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Spencerport 21, Victor 12

East 34, Irondequoit 14

Seven McGee sat on the sidelines as his team cruised passed Irondequoit 34-14. QB Anthony Gilbert was 7-for-12, 95 yards passing, and recorded three rushing touchdowns. The end of the game was marred by numerous fights.

Schroeder 28, Hilton 13

Schroeder defeated Hilton 28-13 after ending the first half tied at 7. Warriors QB Travis Dear went 13-for-20, 184 yards passing, recorded twp passing touchdowns and one interception.

Brighton 29, Gates-Chili 0

Brighton spoiled Sparty Party winning 29-0 at Gates-Chili as they christened their new stadium on Friday night.

Sam Tourangeau led the Barons with 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He also intercepted a pass in the first half. Elijah Lamonaco also racked up a 57-yard touchdown run.

The Barons (1-1) travel to Canandaigua next Saturday while Gates-Chili (1-1) hosts Spencerport on Friday.

Eastridge 42, Brockport 21

The Lancers jumped out early and never looked back in a 21-point win over the Blue Devils.

Ruben Torres racked up two touchdowns on the ground and quarterback Sher’Ron Davis threw for 79 yards and rushed for 72 yards.

Eastridge (2-0) travels to Newark for a game next Friday, while Brockport (0-2) hosts Greece Athena that same night.

Wayne 27, Pal-Mac 0

Wayne shut out Pal-Mac 27-0. The Eagles ended the game with a fake field goal. Mason Blankenberg went 6-for-13, 67 yards passing, and recorded two passing touchdowns.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss

News 8 Sports Team

Thad_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Thad Brown
Sports Director
Prescott_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Prescott Rossi
Sports Reporter