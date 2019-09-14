Football Frenzy: September 13, 2019

Spencerport 21, Victor 12

East 34, Irondequoit 14

Seven McGee sat on the sidelines as his team cruised passed Irondequoit 34-14. QB Anthony Gilbert was 7-for-12, 95 yards passing, and recorded three rushing touchdowns. The end of the game was marred by numerous fights.

Schroeder 28, Hilton 13

Schroeder defeated Hilton 28-13 after ending the first half tied at 7. Warriors QB Travis Dear went 13-for-20, 184 yards passing, recorded twp passing touchdowns and one interception.

Brighton 29, Gates-Chili 0

Brighton spoiled Sparty Party winning 29-0 at Gates-Chili as they christened their new stadium on Friday night.

Sam Tourangeau led the Barons with 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He also intercepted a pass in the first half. Elijah Lamonaco also racked up a 57-yard touchdown run.

The Barons (1-1) travel to Canandaigua next Saturday while Gates-Chili (1-1) hosts Spencerport on Friday.

Eastridge 42, Brockport 21

The Lancers jumped out early and never looked back in a 21-point win over the Blue Devils.

Ruben Torres racked up two touchdowns on the ground and quarterback Sher’Ron Davis threw for 79 yards and rushed for 72 yards.

Eastridge (2-0) travels to Newark for a game next Friday, while Brockport (0-2) hosts Greece Athena that same night.

Wayne 27, Pal-Mac 0

Wayne shut out Pal-Mac 27-0. The Eagles ended the game with a fake field goal. Mason Blankenberg went 6-for-13, 67 yards passing, and recorded two passing touchdowns.