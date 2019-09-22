Football Frenzy: September 21, 2019

East 26, Arcadia 21

U-Prep 56, Midlakes 0

U-Prep’s dominance over Midlakes began early as the Griffins scored 28 points in the first quarter alone. The Griffins improve to 3-0 following Saturday’s shutout. U-Prep heads to Livonia on Saturday, September 28.

Rush-Henrietta 35, Webster Schroeder 28

Four different players recorded touchdowns in the Royal Comets win over the Warriors. Patrick Sherron had three of those touchdowns, one in the air and two rushing. The Royal Comets will take on the undefeated McQuaid Knights on Friday, September 27.

Canandaigua 28, Brighton 0

The Braves bid farewell to Evans Field with emphatic win over the Barons.

CA quarterback Bryan Boldrin finished 12/16 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for the final touchdown in Evans Field history.

Haverling 43, Marcus Whitman 22

After both teams traded touchdowns in the first half, the Rams were able to get some defense stops and continued their offensive onslaught against the Wildcats.