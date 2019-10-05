Football Frenzy: October 4, 2019

Victor 21, Webster Thomas 8

Fairport 35, Webster Schroeder 6

The Red Raiders jumped out early and never looked back, thanks to two first half passing TDs from Braden Consaul and a fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown from Colin Peers.

Aquinas 42, Pittsford 21

Aquinas had a huge offensive game on homecoming. Tyler Szalkowski went 9-for-12, and recorded 238 yards passing and four passing touchdowns with one interception. Will Benjamin performed well on the ground and in the air, going 11 carries for 133 yards and four catches over 122 receiving yards. Benjamin recorded two Li’l Irish touchdowns. Pittsford battled back despite the loss, scoring 21 against a tough Aquinas defense. Pat Fenton had 11 tackles for the Li’l Irish.

Canandaigua 34, Gates-Chili 7

Canandaigua scored 27 points in the first quarter to solidify their win over Gates-Chili. It took the Spartans until the fourth quarter to score their first and only points of the game.

Brighton 42, Churchville-Chili 7

LeRoy 58, Mynderse/South Seneca 13

Andrew Englerth stole the show during LeRoy’s beatdown of Mynderse. The senior running back recorded four rushing touchdowns over 15 carries for 206 yards. 5-0 LeRoy travels to Warsaw on Friday, October 12.