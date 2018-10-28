Local Sports

Football Frenzy: October 27th, 2018

Sectional finals are set in football

ROCHESTER - Class AA Semifinals

(1)Aquinas 27 (4)Pittsford 3

(2)McQuaid 40 (3)Hilton 0

Class B Semifinals

(1)Batavia 29 (4)HF-L 0

(3)Wayne 24 (2)Livonia 21

Class C Semifinals

(5)Attica 21 (1)ER/Gananda 14

(3)Letchworth/Warsaw 28 (2)Penn Yan 0

Class D Semifinals

(1)Alexander 45 (4)Mt. Morris/Perry 8

(6)York/Pavilion 12 (2)Canisteo-Greenwood 7

Boys Soccer

Class B1 Championship

(2)Pal-Mac 3 (4)Livonia 0

Class B2 Championship

(1)Bath-Haverling 1 (2)Letchworth/Warsaw 0

Class C1 Championship

(3)Sodus 1 (4)East Rochester 0

Class C2 Championship

(1)Geneseo 1 (2)Naples 0

Girls Soccer

Class AA Championship

(2)Schroeder (1)Penfield 0

Class A Championship

(1)Spencerport 3 (2)Mercy F/2OT

Class D1 Championship

(4)Kendall 2 (2)Fillmore 1

Class D2 Championship

(1)Hinsdale 4 (3)Andover 2 

 

 

