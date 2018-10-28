Football Frenzy: October 27th, 2018
Sectional finals are set in football
ROCHESTER - Class AA Semifinals
(1)Aquinas 27 (4)Pittsford 3
(2)McQuaid 40 (3)Hilton 0
Class B Semifinals
(1)Batavia 29 (4)HF-L 0
(3)Wayne 24 (2)Livonia 21
Class C Semifinals
(5)Attica 21 (1)ER/Gananda 14
(3)Letchworth/Warsaw 28 (2)Penn Yan 0
Class D Semifinals
(1)Alexander 45 (4)Mt. Morris/Perry 8
(6)York/Pavilion 12 (2)Canisteo-Greenwood 7
Boys Soccer
Class B1 Championship
(2)Pal-Mac 3 (4)Livonia 0
Class B2 Championship
(1)Bath-Haverling 1 (2)Letchworth/Warsaw 0
Class C1 Championship
(3)Sodus 1 (4)East Rochester 0
Class C2 Championship
(1)Geneseo 1 (2)Naples 0
Girls Soccer
Class AA Championship
(2)Schroeder (1)Penfield 0
Class A Championship
(1)Spencerport 3 (2)Mercy F/2OT
Class D1 Championship
(4)Kendall 2 (2)Fillmore 1
Class D2 Championship
(1)Hinsdale 4 (3)Andover 2
