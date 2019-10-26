Football Frenzy: October 25, 2019

Canandaigua 24, Victor 10

The Braves knocked out Victor with a big third quarter.

HF-L 28, Wayne 7

Turner Wilson passed for two touchdowns and ran for two as (3)Honeoye Falls-Lima eliminated (6)Wayne in the Class B quarterfinals.

Reece Joint caught the first TD pass late in the first half to give the Cougars at 13-7 lead. Colt Green had the second touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Honeoye Falls-Lima did suffer a blow as star running back Mason Ferrara was injured late in the first half and had to be carried off the field.

The Cougars are now 6-2 and will face (7)Pal-Mac in the semifinals next weekend at Pittsford Sutherland. The Red Raiders stunned number 2 Batavia 32-15 on Friday. Kickoff for the game is 7pm on Saturday, November 2nd.

Wayne finished their season 3-5.

Spencerport 35, Wilson 30

(3)Spencerport intercepted a last second Hail Mary to cap an exciting win over (6)Wilson in the Class A quarterfinals.

Cameron Mesh gave the Rangers the lead for good with a second quarter touchdown, but Wilson never went away.

The two teams traded touchdowns throughout the second half. Wilson would get within one score and Spencerport would answer with a touchdown of their own to push the lead back to double digits.

The Rangers are now 7-1 and will face (2)East in the semifinals. The Eagles romped past (7)Arcadia 50-8 Friday night in the city. The game will be Saturday, November 2nd at Fairport High School with kickoff scheduled for 7pm.

Wilson ended their year at 5-3.

ER/Gananda 22, Cal-Mum/B-B 20

Dion Mather hit Gerald Brongo with a 20 yard touchdown pass 33 seconds before the final buzzer to rally (4)ER/Gananda past (5)Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen in the Class C quarterfinals Friday night in East Rochester.

Earlier in the final drive, Timothy Swagler made a difficult 30 yard catch to set the Bombers up for the go-ahead touchdown.

Brongo finished the win off with an interception on CMBB’s final possession.

Next up for ER/Gananda is a date with top seeded LeRoy in the semifinals. The Oatkan Knights grinded out a 19-0 win over (8)Avon Friday night. The game will be at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School on Saturday, November 2nd with kickoff at 4pm.

The Bombers improved to 6-2 with the win. Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen goes home 5-3.

McQuaid 57, Monroe 0

The Knights march on to the Class AA semifinal with a big time shut out over the Red Jackets. Andrew Passero scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half to give McQuaid a nice little cushion. The Knights continue their undefeated streak, and hope to change history for the better as they near the Class AA title game.

East 50, Arcadia 8

The Eagles continued to assert their dominance over Class A with a big win over the Titans. Freddie Brock put on a show in his final game at East High scoring five touchdowns, including a 59-yard run on the opening snap of the second half. The UMass commit rushed for 152 yards over 15 carries.

Eastridge 40, Brighton 35

Lancers fans were on their toes in the final minutes of Friday’s quarterfinal game against the Barons. Eastridge only held a four point lead with just over a minute to play, and Tahj Jackson ran it in to put Brighton up by three. With 51 seconds left to play, Ruben Torres scored his third touchdown of the game to put the Lancers up by 5. A final Hail Mary for Brighton was picked off by Tony Arnold to keep the Lancers season alive.

Pittsford 50, Schroeder 30

The Panthers and the Warriors traded touchdowns throughout the first half, showing it could have been anyone’s game. The tide turned after Tommy Birmingham scored a touchdown with just over two minutes left in the first half. Pittsford took that momentum and ran away with it in the second half, which ended with a Josh Robinson interception to seal the game for the Panthers.

Hilton 26, Fairport 12

The Red Raiders scored first but it was the Cadets who came out on top in a hard-fought game. Tah’jae Hill recorded three Hilton touchdowns and six catches for 145 yards. He was also a force on defense, with two possibly game-changing interceptions. The Cadets will face Aquinas in a rematch of the Class AA semifinals next Friday.