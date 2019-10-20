Football Frenzy: October 19, 2019

East 50, Bishop Kearney 0

Wilson 40, Greece Athena 0

Wilson commanded Marina Auto Stadium on senior day with their first shutout of the season.

Hilton 24, Monroe 0

Hilton ended their season with a shutout against Monroe. Sean Meyers had himself a game, with 15 carreis for 54 yards and all three touchdowns. Sydney Alloco made her kicking debut for the Cadets, with a completed PAT to make the score 21-0.

McQuaid 33, Fairport 14

McQuaid ends the regular season undefeated for the first time in a long time, with a 33-14 win over Fairport. The Knights are the favorites to be the top seeded team in Class AA heading into sectionals.