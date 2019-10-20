wxbanner

Football Frenzy: October 19, 2019

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

East 50, Bishop Kearney 0

Wilson 40, Greece Athena 0

Wilson commanded Marina Auto Stadium on senior day with their first shutout of the season.

Hilton 24, Monroe 0

Hilton ended their season with a shutout against Monroe. Sean Meyers had himself a game, with 15 carreis for 54 yards and all three touchdowns. Sydney Alloco made her kicking debut for the Cadets, with a completed PAT to make the score 21-0.

McQuaid 33, Fairport 14

McQuaid ends the regular season undefeated for the first time in a long time, with a 33-14 win over Fairport. The Knights are the favorites to be the top seeded team in Class AA heading into sectionals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss