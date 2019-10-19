Football Frenzy: October 18, 2019

Aquinas 58, Schroeder 26

Aquinas started fast thanks to Ulysses Russell and rolled past Schroeder.

Spencerport 44, Thomas 19

Kar’tel Mitchell and Connor Mesh each broke free for 40-plus yard touchdown runs as Spencerport quickly blew open a tight game and romped to a win in Webster.

Alexander Anderson had an interception between the touchdown runs. The Rangers led 44-6 before Thomas shined up the final with two late scores.

Spencerport finished the season 6-1 and could have a home game next weekend in the sectional quarterfinals. The Class A bracket is stacked and will feature five teams with at least six wins this season.

Thomas finished 2-5 and will not make the sectional playoffs.

Pittsford 38, Rush-Henrietta 21

Thomas Birmingham caught a pair of second half touchdown passes as Pittsford held off R-H for a win at Sutherland.

Isaiah Cotton scored twice in the first half to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead, but the Comets sliced that advantage to 14-7 before the half.

Daniel Lawther hit Birmingham for a 14 yard score early in the second half to put Pittsford back in front by 14.

Rush-Henrietta answered with a long drive highlighted by a 28 yard Rapheal Williams run which included a leap over a Pittsford defender. Willie Walker capped the drive with a two yard touchdown plunge.

A long kick return for Pittsford got the Panthers in business at the R-H 40 yard line and Clyde Williams took the next carry down to the Comets five yard line. Lawther and Birmingham hooked up again early in the 4th quarter for another TD. The two point conversion made it 29-13.

R-H wasn’t done. The Comets needed less than two minutes to get back within a score. Patrick Charron floated a short TD pass to Tanner Clark and then found Williams for a diving two point conversion. It was a one score game at 29-21.

Pittsford put the game away with a grinding five minute drive that included a fourth down conversion and ended with a Ryan Carvel touchdown run. The Panthers added a late safety to finish the scoring.

Pittsford finished the season at 3-4 and could, theoretically, slide into a first round sectional home game in the Class AA quarterfinals.

Rush-Henrietta is 2-5 and will like be the 7th seed at Class AA.

HF-L 35, Geneva 14

HF-L and Geneva entered Friday’s contest tied at No. 3 in the Class B sectional standings. A 35-14 win for the Cougars elevates them in the seeding for the postseason. Leading rusher Mason Ferrara had 22 carries for 207 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Mitch Slymon had the catches for both of Turner Wilson’s passing touchdowns.

Eastridge 70, Arcadia 50

Eastridge finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2014, defeating Arcadia 70-50. The Lancers will enter sectionals as the top seeded team in Class A.

East 38, Brockport 14

The Eagles sent their seniors off with a huge 38-14 win over Brockport. Two early touchdowns were called back, but East persisted, running up the score.

Victor 35, Brighton 7

Rushawn Baker scored three rushing touchdowns, including a 68-yard score to lead the Blue Devils to a 35-7 win over the Barons.