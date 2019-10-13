Football Frenzy: October 12, 2019

East 35, Wilson 12

Eastridge 22, Athena 2

The Lancers are now 6-0 after defeating Athena by twenty points. Ruben Torres had 21 carries for 166 yards and a rushing touchdown. Eastridge ends the regular season at home against Greece Arcadia.

Arcadia 26, Batavia 7

Even without their starting QB in the second half, Arcadia came up big over Batavia. K’myn Crumity had 15 carries for 167 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Shakim Harris played a huge defensive game for the Titans, recording two of their three interceptions. He also had a 29-yard rushing touchdown.

Pittsford 21, Fairport 0

The Panthers had a major redemption game on Saturday, shutting out Fairport 21-0. Isaiah Cotton recorded two of the three touchdowns, one 62-yard run and a 16-yard run.

Livonia 35, Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep 8

Nathan Carter scored the lone Kings touchdown, recording 13 carries for 78 yards.