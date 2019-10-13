wxbanner

Football Frenzy: October 12, 2019

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

East 35, Wilson 12

Eastridge 22, Athena 2

The Lancers are now 6-0 after defeating Athena by twenty points. Ruben Torres had 21 carries for 166 yards and a rushing touchdown. Eastridge ends the regular season at home against Greece Arcadia.

Arcadia 26, Batavia 7

Even without their starting QB in the second half, Arcadia came up big over Batavia. K’myn Crumity had 15 carries for 167 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Shakim Harris played a huge defensive game for the Titans, recording two of their three interceptions. He also had a 29-yard rushing touchdown.

Pittsford 21, Fairport 0

The Panthers had a major redemption game on Saturday, shutting out Fairport 21-0. Isaiah Cotton recorded two of the three touchdowns, one 62-yard run and a 16-yard run.

Livonia 35, Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep 8

Nathan Carter scored the lone Kings touchdown, recording 13 carries for 78 yards.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss