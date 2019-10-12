Football Frenzy: October 11, 2019

Aquinas 42, Hilton 33

McQuaid 49, Webster Schroeder 14

Jack Miller and Jack Beauchamp each rushed for a pair of touchdowns as the Knights improve to 6-0. Casey Howlett and Jordan Brongo each hauled in touchdown receptions as well.

McQuaid led 28-0 before Schroeder got on the board late in the first half.

Brighton 42, Webster Thomas 0

The Barons posted 21 points in each half on their way to a dominating shutout win. Tahj Jackson rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

HF-L 27, Wayne 16

Mason Ferrara ran for four touchdowns and 328 yards on 29 carries to set a new school record for rushing yards.

Spencerport 28, Churchville-Chili 7

The Spencerport defense held the Churchville-Chili Saints to a touchdown on Friday night, as the Rangers tallied a 28-7 win. Spencerport opened the game with back-to-back touchdown drives, a 34-yard run by Mitchell and a 73-yard run by Mesh. The Rangers travel to Webster Thomas on Friday.