wxbanner

Football Frenzy: October 11, 2019

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Aquinas 42, Hilton 33

McQuaid 49, Webster Schroeder 14

Jack Miller and Jack Beauchamp each rushed for a pair of touchdowns as the Knights improve to 6-0. Casey Howlett and Jordan Brongo each hauled in touchdown receptions as well.

McQuaid led 28-0 before Schroeder got on the board late in the first half.

Brighton 42, Webster Thomas 0

The Barons posted 21 points in each half on their way to a dominating shutout win. Tahj Jackson rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

HF-L 27, Wayne 16

Mason Ferrara ran for four touchdowns and 328 yards on 29 carries to set a new school record for rushing yards.

Spencerport 28, Churchville-Chili 7

The Spencerport defense held the Churchville-Chili Saints to a touchdown on Friday night, as the Rangers tallied a 28-7 win. Spencerport opened the game with back-to-back touchdown drives, a 34-yard run by Mitchell and a 73-yard run by Mesh. The Rangers travel to Webster Thomas on Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss