Football Frenzy: November 9, 2017

McQuaid 30, Aquinas 27

Letchworth/Warsaw 26, LeRoy 6

In a battle of Livingston county foes, it was LetSaw that came out on top to clinch the Class C sectional title for the second year in a row. Senior quarterback Brett Vasile was named MVP, rushing and throwing for two touchdowns. LeRoy’s Andrew Englerth rushed for 114 yards on 23 carries, scoring the Knights lone touchdown. LetSaw returns to the regional round facing Section VI’s Southwestern on Saturday.

Livonia 12, HF-L 0

Livonia shut out their second straight team in sectionals to secure the Bulldogs’ first football sectional title since 1993. Junior Alex Minnehan was named MVP. The quarterback doubled as a defensive back, rushing for a touchdown, throwing for another, and intercepting two Cougar throws. The Bulldogs face Section VI’s Maritime Charter/Health Sciences in the Class B state regional round on Saturday.