Football Frenzy: November 2, 2019

Aquinas 35, Hilton 19

Canandaigua 56, Eastridge 40

Eastridge’s perfect season came to an end at Fairport after Dominic Comella scored six touchdowns for the No. 5 Braves. The upset sends Canandaigua to the Class A final against East at Hobart.

East 48, Spencerport 34

The Eagles started the game off with back-to-back special teams touchdowns and caught fire from there. Freddie Brock scored four touchdowns on the night, including the second kickoff return score. East travels to Hobart on November 8 for the Class A final against No. 5 Canandaigua.

Livonia 27, UPrep 0

The No. 4 Bulldogs pulled off a major upset in Class B, shutting out the top seeded Griffins. Livonia got on the board early and ended the first half with a Sean Mayo interception. Livonia will face HF-L in the Class B final at St. John Fisher College on November 9 at 7 p.m.