Football Frenzy: November 2, 2019

Canandaigua 56, Eastridge 40
Eastridge’s perfect season came to an end at Fairport after Dominic Comella scored six touchdowns for the No. 5 Braves. The upset sends Canandaigua to the Class A final against East at Hobart.
East 48, Spencerport 34
The Eagles started the game off with back-to-back special teams touchdowns and caught fire from there. Freddie Brock scored four touchdowns on the night, including the second kickoff return score. East travels to Hobart on November 8 for the Class A final against No. 5 Canandaigua.
Livonia 27, UPrep 0
The No. 4 Bulldogs pulled off a major upset in Class B, shutting out the top seeded Griffins. Livonia got on the board early and ended the first half with a Sean Mayo interception. Livonia will face HF-L in the Class B final at St. John Fisher College on November 9 at 7 p.m.