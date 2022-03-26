Union drop first outdoor pro soccer game in Rochester in over four years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the first game of their inaugural season, Flower City Union fell on the wrong side of a 1-0 result to AC Syracuse Pulse.

Maykell Ortega kept Flower City in the game with several key saves in net, making it a scoreless game at the break.

But in the second half, Syracuse broke through as Kaleb Jackson headed in a high cross in the 48th minute for the only goal of the game.

Flower City Union got a few chances late in the game with Syracuse playing with ten men, but could not find the back of the net.

Flower City heads on the road to take on the Maryland Bobcats on Saturday, April 2.