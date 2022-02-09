Fisher sweeps pair from rivals at Nazareth

Men: Fisher 87, (23)Nazareth 80

Senior Brendan Trapper picked a good time to make history on Tuesday night after becoming the 26th player for the St. John Fisher College men’s basketball program to reach 1,000 career points to key the Cardinals to an 87-80 win over nationally-ranked Nazareth College inside Kidera Gymnasium. With the win, Fisher moved to 17-5 overall and 11-2 in the conference and handed the No. 23 Golden Flyers their first loss since November 13th – a span of 17 games.



Trapper, who has now scored 1,000 total points over his four-year career, finished with a game-high 30 points on 9-of-19 shooting and an 11-of-13 performance at the free throw line. Forward Daniel Cook, a Pittsford Mendon grad, notched another double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds to go along with four assists. Ryan Gentile contributed 10 points and four boards in the win while Sean Williams chipped in with nine points, six rebounds, three dimes and three steals over 28 minutes. Ian Duncan scored nine points and had five rebounds of his own.

Irondequoit’s Zach Stenglein led the Flyers with 22 points. He made four of nine three point attempts. Kevin Underwood also scored 22 for Naz off the bench.

After leading by as many as 10 points in the first half, Fisher saw its grip loosen as the half wore on with the visitors clinging to a one-possession lead at the break.

As the second half got underway, both teams traded baskets over the first five minutes of play until the Golden Flyers drew even at 42-42 before a 3-pointer at the top of the key by Williams put Fisher back on top.

Holding a three-point lead, Cook put the team on his shoulders and scored nine straight points for the Cardinals as part of a 9-2 run that afforded Fisher an eight-point cushion, 54-46.

With just over 11 minutes still showing on the clock, Nazareth would cut the gap to six points, but was unable to contain the Cardinals on the other end of the floor as Fisher rattled off seven unanswered points and scored 10 of the contest’s next 12 points to hold its largest lead of the game, 64-50, with under eight minutes to go.

As the game wore on, the lead remained firmly entrenched with Fisher, but Nazareth began to gather steam with under three minutes to go after using a 9-0 run to pull to within four with 1:37 to play.

With the Nazareth crowd in a frenzy, Williams pushed the ball across the timeline and hit Trapper for a dunk that brought the Fisher faithful to their feet and turned the tides back in the visitors’ direction.

Clinging to a slim lead, Fisher found itself at the free throw line often late in the half as the Golden Flyers tried to conserve time, but the Cardinals knocked down all eight of their attempts in the final minute to earn their 11th win in conference play.

As a team, Fisher was 31-for-64 (.484) from the field and converted 19 of the its 25 free throw attempts. The Cardinals out-rebounded the Golden Flyers, 45-37, and held Nazareth to just 39 percent shooting on the night.

It was the first Empire 8 loss of the year for the Flyers, who still hold a half game lead over Fisher and Utica for the regular season title with four games left in their regular season. Nazareth is 19-2 overall.

Fisher improved to 17-5, 11-2. Both schools are locked into one of the four conference tournament spots.

Women: (23)Fisher 64, Nazareth 42

The nationally-ranked St. John Fisher College women’s basketball team moved its magic number to one on Tuesday as the Cardinals coasted to a 64-42 win over Nazareth College in an Empire 8 pairing inside Kidera Gymnasium. With the win, Fisher, which is ranked 23rd in the latest D3hoops.com poll, improved to 20-2 on the year and 12-1 in the league standings. Nazareth closed out the day at 13-8 overall and 8-4 against Empire 8 opponents.

It was all Fisher from the opening whistle as the Cardinals’ defense held Nazareth scoreless from the field and smothered the Golden Flyers over the first 10 minutes of play to hold a 12-1 edge heading into the second frame.

The lead would grow to as many as 19 points in the second after former Mercy star Leah Koonmen found Sidney Tomasso on the wing for a 3-pointer before the home team scored the final bucket of the half to make it 34-18 at the break.

Holding a 16-point cushion to begin the second half, Fisher saw its lead slide to 13 with two minutes gone by before a 3-pointer from Claire Kruszka sparked a quick 5-0 burst to push the advantage back to 18 with 6:24 left in the period.

With time ticking away, Nazareth looked to make its move as the Golden Flyers closed out the stanza with seven unanswered points to cut the gap to 11 with the fourth quarter looming.

Holding all the cards, Fisher quickly regained control of the game and used a 17-3 run over a span of nearly seven minutes to forge ahead, 64-39. With the game well out of reach, Nazareth worked its offense and buried a shot from downtown, but the damage had been done as the final horn sounded on a 22-point win for the Cardinals.

Kaitlyn Walker, who was named the Empire 8 Player of the Week on Monday, led the way for head coach Melissa Kuberka’s squad with 14 points and seven rebounds while Koonmen finished with 11 points, five boards and three assists. Webster Thomas grad Miranda Lynch added 10 points in the win while Kruszka chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and three assists. Tomasso netted eight points and Lauren Nawoiski scored six points off the bench.

Kim Davis led the Golden Flyers with 16 points and Brighton’s Miyah Sizer also got into double figures with 12.

The Cardinals, who have now posted 20 or more wins three times in the last five years, can lock up the Empire 8 regular season title on Friday night in a home game against Keuka. Fisher is 20-2 overall and 12-1 in conference.

Nazareth dropped to 13-8, 8-4, but the Flyers still hold a two game lead for the fourth and final berth in the Empire 8 conference tournament.