Finney freshman Markus Robinson re-writing the record books

1,000 points is a mark many high school basketball players spend their whole careers aiming for. Markus Robinson, a freshman at Finney, accomplished that feat in a year and a half. But that’s not the only history he’s made so far this year.

Last week, in a game against Rochester Prep, Robinson scored 65 points, tying the all-time Section V record. And his coach thinks he has the potential for more.

“I personally thought he did not have one of his better games,” says Finney head coach Joe Marchand. “I’ve seen Markus play better than that. So when I say something like that, I’m saying to myself ‘oh my gosh 70, 75 is a possibility for this kid.’”

Robinson has hit 50 points in half of the games he’s played this year, and according to MaxPreps leads the country in points per game, doing what he does best.

“Getting to the basket and drawing fouls,” says Robinson. “There’s nobody that can stop me in transition.”

His coach saw him play for the first time last year, and right away he knew he had something special.

“My son scrimmaged him and said, ‘Dad, you’ve never coached a kid that good and you’ll never coach a kid that good again.’” says Marchand

Robinson started playing organized basketball at 10 years old, and it didn’t take him long to realize that this was something he had quite a future in.

“When I was 13 I was playing AAU and I was putting up crazy numbers,” says Robinson. “I was like whoa, so me and my uncle had a talk and he said ‘dude, you could be great if you just put your mind to it,’”

This year is his first playing point guard, running the show, and getting all the attention from defenses, something his coach says he gets better at every day.

“He learns all the time, he’s a fast learner at this game,” says Marchand. And when you talk about that responsibility, it’s something that he’s accepting, he likes, and he’s improving on it every day when he gets in the gym.”

Robinson also plays for an AAU team in Virginia, and has dreams of playing Division I basketball, specifically, for Coach K at Duke.

