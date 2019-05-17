Fairport wins battle of 13-2 teams with 8-4 win over Brighton
Klay Stuver scores 4 as Red Raiders ride high into sectionals
FAIRPORT - Fairport held off a resilient squad from Brighton to win 8-4 in a showdown befitting a Section V final in the regular season finale.
Both teams entered the night with identical 13-2 records.
Klay Stuver scored four goals to lead the Red Raiders. Alex Nicastro added a pair of goals as well.
Lukas Stanat also scored four goals for the Barons. The junior now has 62 goals this season.
