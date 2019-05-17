Local Sports

Fairport wins battle of 13-2 teams with 8-4 win over Brighton

Klay Stuver scores 4 as Red Raiders ride high into sectionals

By:

Posted: May 16, 2019 10:24 PM EDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 10:24 PM EDT

FAIRPORT - Fairport held off a resilient squad from Brighton to win 8-4 in a showdown befitting a Section V final in the regular season finale.

Both teams entered the night with identical 13-2 records.

Klay Stuver scored four goals to lead the Red Raiders. Alex Nicastro added a pair of goals as well.

Lukas Stanat also scored four goals for the Barons. The junior now has 62 goals this season.

