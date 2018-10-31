Local Sports

Fairport stuns Penfield in final

Red Raiders take Class A crown with 3-1 upset



Oct 31, 2018



Webster - Penfield had not lost a game all year. The Patriots were 16-0. 

They had allowed only four goals all season, none of which to Fairport in two meetings (2-0 and 3-0 wins). 

None of that mattered Tuesday night. 

The (3)Red Raiders scored three and a half minutes in and added two more in the second half to stun the top seeded Patriots 3-1 in the Class A final at Webster Schroeder. 

Allison Belmont jumped on a fortunate deflection early in the first half and scored for a 1-0 Fairport lead. 

Jessica Rinere equalized for Penfield ten minutes later when a rebound bounced right on her stick and she scored from ten yards out. It was 1-1 at the half. 

Midway through a second half that Penfield had dominated, Fairport's only real attack concluded when the ball squirted across the crease and Kailynn Corey tapped it in for a 2-1 Raiders lead. 

Belmont followed three minutes later by intercepting a pass at midfield and racing 50 yards for a breakaway goal. Penfield threatened little the last 13 minutes and Fairport had their second title in three years. 

The Raiders are now 12-6 and will advance to Saturday's state quarterfinals against the champ from Section VI. That game is scheduled for 3pm at Penfield high school. 

Penfield finishes the season 16-1. 

In the Class B/C final, Ali Ness netted the winner with five minutes left in double overtime as (1)Mendon defeated (2)Sutherland 2-1 in a battle of Pittsford schools at Schroeder. 

 

 

