Fairport continued asserting their dominance over Class AA in Saturday’s state regional game against Section VI’s Lancaster, shutting out the Legends 4-0.

Four different players scored goals in the win over Lancaster – Kingsley Malcolm, Timmy Hirschel, Jude Rouhana, and Myles Palmer.

The Red Raiders will face Section II’s Shenendehowa in the Class AA state regional game on November 16 at 9:15 a.m.