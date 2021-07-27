Fairport Little League drops state tournament opener

Fairport lost on Tuesday by three runs. It was really three inches.

Lucas Andreatta smacked a third inning home run for Fairport, but Vestal sandwiched a pair of two run frames around it and held on for a 4-1 win. However, back to back half innings could have easily swung this game the other way.

Corey Rene opened the bottom of the fourth with a tip of the webbing catch for Fairport on a hard hit ball to left. That was not the end of Vestal hitting the ball on the nose.

Another liner to left just barely was too high for the Fairport left fielder and went for a double. With two outs, Isaac Rittenburg lined another double to center to score a third Vestal run. Max Policare followed with a screamer that was again just inches over the left fielder. That scored Rittenburg and pushed the Vestal lead to 4-1.

Fairport loaded the bases in the top of the fifth with no outs and appeared on the verge of a rally. Danny Roessel hit a soft liner that Policare climbed the ladder and narrowly snared at shortstop. He threw to third and doubled off the Fairport runner. The next hitter grounded out to third and Vestal was never in trouble again.

Fairport has two more games left in the round robin portion of the tournament and likely needs to win both. Only the top two teams from their four-team pool will play in Saturday’s semifinals.

Fairport’s next game is Wednesday at 3pm against Merrick Bellmore Little League from Long Island.