Fairport Little League advances to state championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Little League District 4 champions became Section I West champions on Wednesday night, as Fairport punched their ticket to the Little League State Championship.

Fairport shut out Fredonia 11-0 at Zabkar Field in Penfield to clinch the sectional title, scoring four runs in the first inning.

They will compete against eight other sectional champs from around New York for a shot at the Little League Mid-Atlantic Regionals, and later the Little League World Series.

The Little League State Championship will be held next week in Penfield.