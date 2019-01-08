Every Team Has A Story: Dansville Girls Basketball

Dansville - Fifty miles south of the Rochester's city light is a team shinning bright in Livingston County.

Dansville girls basketball is on the rise and one of the best kept secrets in Section V.

They're off to a 9-0 start to the season. That may be a surprise to some, but not the Lady Mustangs.

"The girls really started at the end of last season really putting things together. We ended up going into Sectional semifinals as the 10th seed and defeating the number two seed so that kind of gave them so momentum," said head coach Kirsten Moose.

"I don't know how to put it," smiled junior Grace Rittnehouse. "We really saw what we could do and how much potential we had."

"We were just trying to take it one day at a time last year. Hoping that we would win. This year we're expecting to win," added senior Madison Akers. "It defiantly clicked to us like we can go far next year if we really push ourselves."

The Lady Mustangs say they've remained humble and hungry during their undefeated start, but they'd be lying if they said they didn't have bigger dreams for this season. Like winning their first sectional title in... forever.

"We talk about it. There is no number up there on that banner," said Moose.

We wanna get leagues. We wanna be sectional champs," smiled Jacquelyn Blechinger. "Yeah, we have really high standards this year."

"Now we have it in us to make history for Dansville," said Rittenhouse.

"It would mean a lot to me. To the whole team. To the program," grinned Akers.