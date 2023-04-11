ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native and Brighton alum Ernie Clement made his return to the Flower City on Tuesday playing against the Red Wings.

Clement, who has 109 career MLB games on his resume, is currently in his first year with the Toronto Blue Jays organization and is playing for the Buffalo Bisons. Clement’s team came out victorious, beating Rochester 7-2.

The Rochester crowd gave a warm round of applause to Clement before each of his at-bats, prompting a little bit of teasing from teammates throughout the game.

“The first at-bat I was actually a little nervous. It’s the first time I’ve been nervous in a long time,” said Clement. “It was really cool. It was something that I will remember forever.”

Clement played left field, his first game in the outfield this season, and went 0-4 at the plate. He did manage to get two runners home when a high ball hit into the outfield was not fielded properly by the Red Wings’ outfielders. The play was ruled an error.

The Brighton grad had a large group of family and friends on hand to watch the game and will have a parade of supporters coming through Innovative Field throughout the week.

“I took a step back and just I just wanted to enjoy it,” said Clement. “I got to do that with some friends and family that were in the stands. So that’s the most important thing to me. That’s what makes it so special that I got to share that with them. A lot of those people were people that got me into the game of baseball and I wouldn’t be where I am today without it. It’s pretty cool.”

Clement said that it was a little bit of deja vu in the fact that just like the last time he played at Innovative Field, the 2014 Section Championship Game, he went hitless. However, he was happy that the end result of the game was different. Now, he can focus on the rest of the homestand with the first-game jitters out of the way.

“I think now I can kind of I can get back to work,” said Clement. “That’s why I do it. I love the grind of it. So getting the first one out of the way, it’s good. And we won. So that’s really all that matters. And I had a good group of people that came out tonight, so that was really cool.”

Clement is one of four Rochester-born players in the International League this year with INF Greg Cullen (Norfolk), INF Danny Mendick (Syracuse), and LHP Adam Scott (Columbus) scattered throughout the league.

The Red Wings will play five more games against the Bisons during their homestand, wrapping the series up on Sunday.