ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills new home will cost $1.4 billion and it comes with a taxpayer price tag of $850 million. Officials say construction of the new stadium will bring jobs to not just Buffalo but all of Western New York, including Rochester.

Local lawmakers and union representatives alike all seem to be on board with construction of the new stadium saying it will only help a struggling economy. However, they do have some conditions in exchange for their support during state budget negotiations.

New York Senator Jeremy Cooney represents part of the Rochester region and said the budget for the stadium is still being “actively negotiated.”

“We’re very excited for Josh Allen and his teammates, to hopefully go to the Super Bowl next year. But we want to make sure that we’re continuing to have good paying jobs here in our region, we want to make sure that they’re doing right by our communities, both Buffalo and Rochester by keeping dollars local, hiring people supporting local restaurants, and bars, and hospitality,” Sen. Cooney said.

This stadium will be one of the largest constructions jobs of its kind for the area, meaning Buffalo won’t be able to pull it off on their own according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

“The men and women that will be building this project will be the men and women of union labor here in Western New York and because of the size of this project, we believe that Rochester’s union labor building trades will benefit from it,” Poloncarz said.

Grant Malone is the President of the Rochester Building and Construction Trades Council and said they are ready to pitch in.

“We’re hoping that whoever is in those in those negotiations, that they’re going to guarantee that New York State residents get the opportunity to work on that project before anybody from out of New York State does. We push local labor here because that’s what it’s all about. People that live here. People that pay taxes here, people that raise their families here, they should get the opportunity to participate in this project,” Malone said.

As chair of economic development, Assemblymember Harry Bronson said for this project to move forward several things need to be in order and that includes “prevailing” wages for construction workers.

“We need to make sure that one of the proposals the assembly put on the table in economic development is that we have a searchable data platform online where people can search the various economic development expenditures. Aare we getting the results that we want to?” Assemblymember Bronson said, “We need to go back and undo that change where the controller no longer has responsibility and authority to review contracts before they’re entered into uncertain economic development situations, we need to re reinstate that authority of the controller. I would also add in request that workers who then work in the concession stands after it’s completed, that there’s a labor peace agreement that would give the ability for union organizing.”

While the taxpayer money that will be going towards the stadium may seem jarring at first, Assemblymember Bronson and Senator Cooney both said this initiative needs to be looked at from an economic development standpoint.

“We have to be united in making sure that we do not lose the Buffalo Bills to a state like Texas or Florida. The Buffalo Bills are gonna win the Super Bowl next year and that trophy better be coming back to New York State,” Sen. Cooney said.

Nothing is set in stone at this point, this proposal still needs to be voted on later down the line during budget negotiations.

Along with the stadium, another part of this deal is a 30-year lease for the Bills which mean the team is committed to playing in Erie County into the 2050s.