One of the world’s top course designers was at Cobblestone Creek Country Club on Thursday.

Dr. Michael Hurdzan is best known as the architect of Erin Hills in Wisconsin. That course recently hosted a U.S. Open in 2017.

He was also the architect at Cobblestone Creek. Hurdzan’s return trip is for an update that primarily involves bunker work.

Remodels have been very common over the last few years. Around the turn of the millennium, Hurdzan estimates 300-400 new golf courses were being built each year.

In 2022, there will be about a dozen new courses.

“Almost all of us that are in the business are doing remodeling. Even the biggest names in the industry are very happy to be doing remodeling because there just isn’t any new work to speak of and that’s okay,” Hurdzan said. “It’s a challenge and it’s fun. Matter of fact, it might even be more fun.”

Cobblestone Creek is also planning to follow any advice Hurdzan provides for other improvements to the private club in Victor.