Closings
Eichel donating 5,000 masks to WNY hospitals

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Sabres captain Jack Eichel purchased 5,000 PPE masks from hockey equipment maker Bauer.

The masks will be distributed to various hospitals throughout Western New York. Bauer is an Eichel sponsor.

“The dedication to Western New York that they continue to show is incredible. I am happy to work with my friends at Bauer to purchase these masks. Hopefully, they will help play a part in keeping our hospital workers safer and healthier,” Eichel said in a message delivered via Twitter.

“As we continue to do what we can by social distancing, our health care heroes continue to fight this virus head on. I cannot thank them enough for their continued dedication in Western New York and across the entire country. Let us continue to do our part as I know they will continue to do theirs and, together, I know we will get through this.”

Eichel’s mother is a nurse in Boston. However, she is currently on a previously scheduled leave helping Eichel’s father recover from a shoulder surgery.

