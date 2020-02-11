Edison scores big upset; Sutherland pulls away late to win

Edison Tech 72, Aquinas 52

Edison Tech and Aquinas came into tonight’s game with opposite records, the Lil’ Irish with 10 wins and 6 losses, the Inventors with 6 victories and 10 defeats. But it was Edison Tech leading from start to finish to come away with the 20-point win.

The Inventors came fast out of the gate, leading 18-7 after the first quarter. The Lil’ Irish were able to cut it to 33-25 at the half, and in the third quarter, they trailed just 47-43. But the Inventors went on a 18-4 run to seal the deal.

Torrean Lewis led the Inventors with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 blocks. Shaheem Ellis netted four three-pointers to the tune of 18 points.

Sutherland 66, Churchville-Chili 50

The Knights used a 21 point third quarter to pull away from the Saints in Pittsford Monday night.

Sutherland led 33-28 after a fun first half. It was 54-41 after three quarters and the Knights kept Churchville a safe distance away from there.

It was the 5th straight win for Pittsford Sutherland, who improved to 10-6.

The Saints fell to 7-11.