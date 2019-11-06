Ed Oliver’s ‘growing pains’ limiting the rookie’s playing time

The pressure of being a first round draft pick seems to be getting to Ed Oliver.

Oliver played 18 snaps on Sunday against the Redskins, the fewest he has played all season. Sean McDermott feels his play is too inconsistent, but his teammates have faith in his abilities.

“Guys go through growing pains their rookie year,” said Micah Hyde. “I did.”

“I’ve been in his ear since he got here,” said Star Lotulelei. “He has to trust his ability.”

Shaq Lawson has been hugely supportive of Oliver during this transition. He was also a first round pick who struggled early in his career.

“I just told him ‘stay the course man’,” said Lawson. “You’re a great player. You’re going to play in this league.”

The best advice Lawson gave Oliver was to focus on his game, and everything will fall into place.

Don’t pay attention to the outside,” said Lawson. “The more attention you pay to the outside, it’s going to down your game.”