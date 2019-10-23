Ed Oliver hungry for more major plays

After the Bills bye week, Ed Oliver is feeling recharged and ready for his first quarterback sack. The rookie tallied his first career sack on a wide receiver against the Dolphins, but knows he can do so much more for the Bills defense.

“Once I get out of my own way the sky’s the limit, so I gotta find a way to keep Ed out of Ed’s way,” said Oliver. “Soon I’ll have a breakthrough and get my first real sack.”



His defensive teammates are incredibly impressed by his explosive ability and natural talent, but do not want him to be overwhelmed by the pressure of being a first round draft pick.

“There’s a lot of extra pressure that’s on his shoulders now coming to college now in the pros,” said Lorenzo Alexander. “He has to learn to deal with all of that.”