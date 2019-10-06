Eastridge remains undefeated, beating Wilson in Class A thriller

In a game that came down to the very last minute, Eastridge came out victorious, defeating a previously unbeaten Wilson team 33-32.

Ruben Torres made big time plays for the Lancers, three touchdowns, including one five-yard go-ahead score. He was crucial in first down conversions for Eastridge as well.

Eastridge’s defense was monumental, stopping four of five Wildcat two-point conversion attempts. The biggest moment for the Lancers defense came on fourth and goal with 16 seconds left in the game, Jakhier Moore was stopped short, ending the game with a one point margin.

The Lancers look to improve to 6-0 as they travel to Greece Athena on Saturday, October 12 at 1 p.m.