IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Longtime Lancer Linda Adams was honored for 50 years of coaching field hockey during Eastridge’s game on Thursday night.

Adams began her career as a varsity coach, but has spent the last few seasons with the modified team.

Her legacy lives on with nine sectional titles, but the memories she has made with her players are far more precious.

“They’re incredibly important to me,” said Adams. “To see some of these individuals after decades is very very special.”