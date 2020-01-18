Eastridge Comes Back to Top Batavia

Eastridge 66, Batavia 60

In a battle of two-loss teams, Eastridge used a strong second half to defeat Batavia 66-60.

Batavia took a 32-28 lead at the half and kept the lead midway into the third as they were up 43-41. But Eastridge took over, going on a 10-0 run to take the lead and they never let up. Their defense was key, holding the Blue Devils scoreless the first half of the fourth quarter.

Tony Arnold led the Lancers with 23 points, followed by Percy Robinson with 11. For Batavia, three players hit double digits, as Caeden White netted 22, Zack Gilebarto had 18, with Camden White adding 10.

This was Eastridge’s 9th win in the last 10 games, improving their record to 11-2 on the season. Batavia’s loss was just their third of the season as they sit at 8-3.