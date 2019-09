After going 93 yards in the last 30 seconds of the first half, the East High Eagles defeated Greece Arcadia 26-21.

Freddie Brock scored three touchdowns for the Eagles, rushing 167 yards over 19 carries. His final touchdown was the game winning 15-yard run with under two minutes left to play.

This win comes the weekend after Section V declared Seven McGee ineligible to play the rest of the season.

East High (2-1) hosts Greece Athena on Saturday, September 28 for homecoming.