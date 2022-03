EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We here at News 8 want to say congratulations to the East Rochester Lady Bombers basketball team who will be going to States this weekend!

After defeating Frewsberg last Saturday in the regional qualifier, the team is ready for their match-up against Millbrook tomorrow.

The Lady Bombers have made history as the first basketball team in East Rochester school history to make it to the state final four!

Good luck to them.