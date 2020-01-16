East High cruises to 11-1 with win over NE Douglass

Fresh off their first loss of the season, the East High Eagles bounced back with a 72-50 win over Northeast Douglas.

Zechariah Harris-Scott led East with 18 points on the night, also picking up 11 rebounds and five blocks. Justus Ross-Simmons scored 16 points, his 11th straight game scoring double digits, in addition to picking up 11 boards, five assists, five steals, and three dunks. Adonis Flager also netted 18 points to lead NE Douglass.

Prior to Sunday’s loss in the Brooklyn Invitational against Westinghouse, the Eagles were and continue to be undefeated against Section V teams. All of their wins against local teams were at least 10 point margins.