ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks (16-4-2-2) defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (13-9-3-1) at the Blue Cross Arena Wednesday night by a score of 4-2.

The Amerks held a 4-0 lead midway through the thrid and were able to withstand a late push from the Penguins to close out a four game homestand.