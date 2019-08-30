East Eagles ready to soar with electric playmakers into 2019

Perhaps no class in Section V is as loaded as Class A, and no team features an electric offense like the East High Eagles.

East returns junior 4-star running back and Oregon commit Seven McGee along with senior running back at UMass commit Freddie Brock.

Last year the Eagles finished 7-2 and lost in the sectional semifinals to eventual champions Irondequoit. The Eagles last won a Section V title in 2005 and are ready to go on top of their perch once again.

“We want to win sectionals. Everybody is on the same page,” said Brock. “We have to have everybody with the same mindset. We just have to come together and we’ll be good.”

East opens the season on Friday, September 6th at home against Eastridge.

“I wish [we were playing] this week but sometimes you’ve got to wait and be patient,” said McGee. “We can do a lot of things this year that we couldn’t do last year and got stopped a game short.”