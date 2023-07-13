MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — When Macedon native Ryan Walsh began Bruins development camp in early July, his whirlwind of a week suddenly became real.

“It’s so much emotion,” said Walsh. “You don’t know really what to do with yourself. You’re there to play hockey and stuff but at the same time you’re like, this is the coolest experience of my life.”

Just three days prior, he was at home with his family hearing his name called in the 6th round of the NHL draft by the Bruins. Walsh spent the day hugging his family members and answering phone calls, with the moment not really sinking in until that night when he went to bed.

“I kind of just put the phone down and was kind of like, what a feeling,” said Walsh. “What an honor and a great opportunity. It’s just a dream come true.”

Walsh said it was a great week, learning from the Bruins’ coaching staff and getting treated just like the players on the roster do.

“Everything happens so fast,” said Walsh. “You step on the ice and you look down and you see the Bruins logo and you see your pants and you see the Bruins logo. Walking into the rink for the first time, being in the locker room with the giant Bruins logo above your head is pretty cool.”

It was a long journey for Walsh to fulfill his dream. He grew up playing youth hockey with the Rochester Grizzlies and Coalition.

“I had a couple of great coaches growing up, like Chris Collins and Greg Collins,” said Walsh. “They have done so much for me and I wanted to stay close to them because they had a lot of great connections, especially in prep school.”

Walsh went the prep school route, attending the Salisbury School in Connecticut.

“I met my best friends for life there,” said Walsh. “You grow up there. It’s your first time living away from home. I was 16 or 17 moving out. You kind of have to mature a lot there, which honestly I think has helped a lot in life. The hockey is really great there.”

Walsh earned a commitment from Cornell University after playing for Salisbury and then his stock rose even further after playing for Cedar Rapids in the USHL.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound center set scoring records for the RoughRiders, registering a single-season franchise-record 79 points. That was second-most in the USHL. Walsh finished the regular season with 30 goals and 49 assists and had seven points in five playoff games.

“I started moving up in the lineup and my confidence from there just flourished,” said Walsh. “All that preparation at Salisbury and the summer work prepared me for that.”

The Bruins were by far the most interested in him during the pre-draft process. But first, they had to ask the lifelong Sabre fan one very important question.

“They asked me on Zoom if they drafted me, would I become a Bruins fan?’ I said absolutely,” said Walsh of the Sabres’ longtime rival. “A lot of my friends are like, ‘I guess we’re going to have to be Bruins fans now.’ It’s pretty funny.”

At 19 years old, he’s considered an “overager” who was passed over in recent NHL drafts, but his scoring outburst last year shows there’s still plenty of room for him to grow.

“The area [scouts] feel really strongly about his path. He’s going to go to Cornell next year and probably as a young player make an impact there,” said Bruins GM Don Sweeney after the draft. “To see the progression he made in one year in that league, that speaks to us. We do a lot of work in trying to figure out, especially as a guy who’s maybe a little older, and you begin to wonder ‘Is it because he’s older in that league?’ That’s a difficult league. You have to have to hit certain benchmarks and he did that.”

Walsh’s long hockey journey will finally take him closer to home next year when he plays for the Big Red, something that makes both him and his family very happy.

“My family hasn’t been able to watch me play hockey a lot the past three years,” said Walsh. “To be able to be within driving distance is going to be cool. It’s kind of full circle.”