Down & Drought, Episode 17: 2016

We did it. The final episode of “Down & Drought” is here. Folks, it’s 2016 for the Buffalo Bills. What better way to round out this experiment than by bringing together the current WROC News 8 Sports Department to the desk.

Just like so many recent years, this one is jam-packed with stuff to discuss. Doug Whaley gets an extension, the Bills make history with a new hire, LeSean McCoy gets in a brawl, the Bills draft an injured lineman, Sammy Watkins has foot surgery, the Bills “win the offseason,” another draft pick goes under the knife, a 5th round draft pick lights up the sky and is gone forever, an anchor on defense checks himself into rehab, a poor start leads to a coordinator getting axed, Rex pranks Edelman, and the second half of the season is a total disaster.

OH YEAH, and the Bills sack Rex, leave their interim head coach out to dry, and the GM makes a fool of himself. WHAT A WAY TO END.

“I know not how to aid you, save in the assurance of one of mature age, and much severe experience, that you can not fail, if you resolutely determine, that you will not.” – A. Lincoln, 1860.