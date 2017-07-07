Down & Drought, Episode 14: 2013

“Down & Drought” strikes again, as John Kucko is back with Prescott & Thad to discuss a year of big changes for the Buffalo Bills. 

Russ Brandon gets the keys from Ralph Wilson, the Southern Voltron is no more as My Two Dougs takes control, a region learns that not all FSU quarterbacks are created equal, the team’s greatest player ever confronts a new unimaginable scare, rubber mats claim a QB, the defense shows life for the first time in years, and the Age of Unbridled Enthusiasm begins and ends in less than a month.

“In telling this tale I attempt no compliment to my own sagacity. I claim not to have controlled events, but confess plainly that events have controlled me.” – A. Lincoln, 1864.

