Dillard gets 2nd WNBA shot

Cierra Dillard is back in the WNBA.

The Los Angeles Sparks claimed Dillard on waivers Monday. The former Gates-Chili and UB star tweeted her excitement about the move Monday evening.

Dillard was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in the second round of the WNBA Draft in April. However, she was released less than a week into camp over the weekend.

Purple is my favorite color, and add some yellow in there💜💛💜💛 — Cierra Dillard (@CDillard24) May 13, 2019 She will immediately join the Sparks at training camp for a second chance.

Dillard averaged 23.5 points, 5.7 assists and 2.9 steals per game at Buffalo. She was named First Team All-MAC, won the MAC Tournament MVP and led Buffalo to an NCAA Tournament first-round victory over Rutgers before the team fell in a valiant effort against UConn.

The WNBA season begins May 24th.