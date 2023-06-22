Jalen Pickett smiles after being drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Draft. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At a draft party in downtown Rochester surrounded by his family and friends, Jalen Pickett’s NBA dream became a reality as he was taken 32nd overall by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the draft.

“I can’t even lie, I started crying,” said Pickett. “I just felt so much energy and emotion go through my body. It feels great.”

From zero D1 offers leaving @AQ_Basketball to the 32nd pick in the NBA draft, Rochester native Jalen Pickett's NBA dream became a reality as he heard his name called at the podium, a moment that got even him emotional.@News_8 @AQAlumni @AQ_football @SecVBBasketball pic.twitter.com/G14stf9Qjb — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) June 23, 2023

It didn’t take long for the notion of becoming an NBA player to sink in for Pickett.

“Them saying my name I was like, ‘Oh my god, is this really happening?’ To be on the team and hear someone take a chance on me like that it’s incredible,” he said.

The journey for Pickett to reach the NBA was a long one. He left Aquinas as a state champion, but with no Division I offers. After a year at a prep school in Ohio, Pickett went to Siena where he shined for three seasons. He really hit his stride after transferring to Penn State, becoming an All-American and leading the Nittany Lions to an NCAA Tournament win

The Nuggets won the NBA championship earlier this month and Pickett is thrilled at the notion of helping them repeat.

“They have a great culture, they have a lot of great players and I know they’re hungry to compete,” said Pickett. “All they talk about is being a dynasty so I know they want more. I can’t wait to bring my energy and bring what I know to the team and hopefully get another championship.”

Rochester native Jalen Pickett is excited to join the Denver Nuggets, the defending NBA champions.



"I know they're hungry to compete. All they talk about is being a dynasty so I know they want more."#bRINGItIn @News_8 pic.twitter.com/XDD4ZBnSJN — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) June 23, 2023

Fellow Rochester native Thomas Bryant just won a title with the Nuggets, though he is an unrestricted free agent. Pickett hopes Bryant will stick around so the two can play together.

Pickett joins Bryant and Isaiah Stewart as recent NBA Draft picks from Rochester. Bryant was taken 42nd overall by the Lakers in 2017 and Stewart was taken 16th overall by the Pistons in 2020.

Fellow Rochesterians Anthony Lamb (Golden State) and Jeenathan Williams (Portland) are also currently in the NBA.

Being surrounded by those closest to him made the moment even more special and helped him appreciate everyone who helped get him to this point.

“It really takes a village to raise a child. That’s what my mom always told me so young,” said Pickett. “To see everybody come back from when I was age five and I first started playing basketball to now being 23. To see every coach, a lot of my teammates, a lot of my former teammates, in every sport, football and basketball, it just seems crazy. I can’t even talk right now.”