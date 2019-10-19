DeLyser breaks record… again

Senior night is always special, but it was even more so for Chloe DeLyser.

After a crazy week of breaking a record and then it being taken away, DeLyser finally surpassed the national scoring record of 319 goals.

She recorded four goals during a Marion 10-0 senior night win over Sodus.

News 8 requested an interview with DeLyser and the athletic department, but it was declined.

DeLyser currently has 323 goals, which is four more than Kassi Ginther scored in her high school career at Summit Christian near Kansas City.

Ginther was only allowed four years of varsity and played only 87 games to amass her 319 goals. DeLyser is in her sixth year of varsity and will likely top 110 games played.

Marion finished the regular season 15-1 and will be the top seed for the Class C2 sectionals.