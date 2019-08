Thursday night, at the Country Club of Rochester, Senior Pro Darren Clarke was presented with the first-ever Walter Hagen Ambassador of the Game Award.

Hagen was the first head pro at CCR and ergo It’s first ambassador.

Clarke’s foundation furthers the development of junior golf in Ireland.

Clarke conducted a question and answer segment in front of a big crowd and took pictures with top CCR junior players.

It was a great night for a great guy.