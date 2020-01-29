Coaching great Bill O’Rourke, Jr. passes away

For 63 years, the head basketball coach in Webster was Bill O’Rourke.

There were two of them. Bill, Sr. started in 1950 and stayed until 1979. Bill, Jr. coached the JV under dad for a few years before taking over when his father retired.

Together, the two O’Rourkes won 811 games. Bill, Sr. passed away in 2006.

His son joined dad in hoop heaven on Tuesday.

Bill O’Rourke, Jr. was responsible for 468 of the family wins. He also won two sectional titles.

He was respected by players, coaching peers and referees alike. Longtime official Tom Zaccardo posted the following to Twitter Tuesday night when he saw the news about O’Rourke:

“I worked a lot of games for Bill. Might not have agreed with every call, but was always a gentleman. Class act and an outstanding coach.”

Bill, Jr. had battled cancer. He was 72 years old.