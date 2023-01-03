CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Sydney Postell put her team on her back last week, lifting Churchville-Chili out of an early season slump.

The senior scored 32 points, snagged six rebounds, and recorded two steals in a 49-40 win over Brighton on Friday. On Wednesday, she had 19 points with five rebounds, two steals, a block, and an assist in a 65-50 win over Dansville.

The Saints started off the season 0-4 after playing a who’s who of Section V girls basketball foes, but are now 2-4 on the season.

The Le Moyne-bound senior is averaging 18.3 points, 6.7, and 1.8 points per game and is now our Player of the Week.