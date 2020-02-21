Churchville-Chili wins wild game with Irondequoit to open Section V quarterfinals

(5) Churchville-Chili 5, (4) Irondequoit 4

Churchville-Chili scored four straight goals, including the go-ahead tally with five minutes to play, to rally past Irondequoit in a Class B quarterfinal at Lakeshore Ice Arena on Thursday.

Eli Velepec broke a 1-1 tie late in the first period and Josh Seymour added another in the second to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead.

That’s when the Saints went on a roll. Dylan Clark tipped one in with five minutes left in the second and Max Williams scored a power-play goal to make it 3-3 heading into the third.

It remained that way until Julius Horvath fired a point shot through traffic to give the Saints the lead. Adam Polito gave Churchville-Chili some insurance as he scored with three minutes remaining.

The Eagles would get within one as Eli Velepec scored another, but they were unable to get the equalizer as Churchville-Chili won 5-4.

(1) Thomas 3, (9) Aquinas 0

Connolly Springer pitched a shutout to lead the Titans past the Irish in a Class B quarter Thursday night at Webster Ice Arena.

Webster scored one goal in each period. Brandon Gierczak opened the scoring in the first. Cade Spencer assisted Zack Wolfe to make it 2-0 and the pair reversed the order in the third to put the game away.

Lenny Perno did all he could to keep this one close as he made 41 saves in the losing effort for Aquinas.

His team may have come up short on the scoreboard, but Lenny Perno was phenomenal in net for @aquinaspuck as he made 41 saves in tonight's loss to Webster Thomas. pic.twitter.com/5JeFL5tWyD — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) February 21, 2020

Thomas next faces Churchville-Chili in the Class B semis Tuesday at RIT’s Gene Polisseni Center.

(1) Victor 4, (9) Gates-Chili/Wayne/Eastridge/Wheatland-Chili 2

Nick Peluso scored twice at the Blue Devils held off a tough Spartans team in a Class A quarterfinal at Rochester Ice Center Thursday evening.

Cal Lambert scored the only goal of the first period to give Victor a 1-0 lead after 15 minutes.

Gates-Chili answered quickly to open the second, but Peluso scored two in a row make it a 3-1 game heading to the third.

The Spartans closed within 3-2 midway through the third period, but Stevie Armstrong sealed the win with a goal six minutes before the final horn.

(4) Pittsford 3, (5) Schroeder 1

Pittsford is advancing to the next round as they took care of Webster Schroeder 3-1.

Noah Caputo scored first for the Panthers as he scored on a rebound while getting tripped down.

Pittsford added to their lead in the second as Brian Judge fed Brady Wambach to make it 2-0.

Zach Simons got the Warriors on the board in the third period, but they never were able to tie it up as the Panthers got an insurance goal later in the period.

Next up for the Panthers is a date with top-seeded Victor in the Class A semifinals. That game will be Wednesday at RIT’s Gene Polisseni Center.