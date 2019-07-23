Chris Bostick returns to Rochester grateful for pro baseball career

It is often said “you can’t go home again,” but for Chris Bostick, that is not the case.

Bostic, who hails from Gates, was a star at Aquinus Institute taking home a state title in 2009 and winning the 2011 Class B New York State player of the year. Later that year, he was drafted in the 44th round (1,336 overall) of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland A’s.

Throughout his career, Bostick played in the minors for the A’s, Rangers, and Nationals organizations and had two stints in the Major Leagues with the Pirates and Marlins.

Last offseason he signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles and is currently playing for their Triple-A affiliate the Norfolk Tides.

Despite not being in the majors currently, Bostick says he is enjoying the ride of being a ballplayer wherever it takes him.

“It’s pretty cool. I never could have imagined that baseball has taken me all the places that I’ve been. I’m grateful for all the opportunities that I’ve had,” He said. “I’m grateful for all the places that I’ve been and all the things I’ve gotten to do. I’ve been basically all the way across America and got to see a ton of places that a lot of people don’t get to see, I got to play in the big leagues. It’s a pretty cool thing.”

Chris Bostick and the rest of the Norfolk Tides will be at Frontier Field tonight through Thursday talking on the Red Wings.