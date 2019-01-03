Chiefs' quarterback Pat Mahomes to appear at Rochester Press-Radio Club dinner

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 30, 2018 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The sophomore phenom quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs will make an appearance at the Rochester Press-Radio Club's annual dinner on April 3.

Pat Mahomes will receive the Coca-Cola Sports Personality of the Year Award after throwing 50 touchdowns in his first full season as a starter for the Chiefs. He led the team to a 12 and 4 record and the top playoff seed in the AFC.

“We are excited to have one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks as our headliner,’’ said Press-Radio Club President Mike Kauffman. “Each year we strive to bring the biggest names in sports to our dinner, and Patrick clearly continues that tradition.”

Tickets for the dinner run $135 with a table of ten available for $1,250. A limited number of "meet and greet" tickets will be available for $650.

To get tickets, you can call 585-340-1460.